ORANGE BEACH Ala, (WALA) On Saturday night around 10 p.m. officers with the Orange Beach Police Department were dispatched to the 26000 block of Perdido Beach Blvd. to a call in reference to a domestic dispute.

Official with OBPD stated that upon arrival officers found probable cause that John Randal Hammock of Tallassee allegedly committed an act of felony domestic violence.

According to police Mr. Hammock was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Orange Beach police are currently investigating this incident.