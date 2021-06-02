Meat prices spike for local butcher and his customers

Chuck Childress has been running a butcher shop for almost half a century.

Not much surprises him anymore.

In the past year, that’s all changed.

“I’ve been here 45 years, and I’ve never paid for what I’m paying for product, what I’m paying right now,” said Childress, President of Farm Fresh Meats in Robertsdale.

Childress says what he pays for chicken and beef has skyrocketed nearly 60 percent since 2019.

With prices going up every week now, he’s had no choice but to up his own.

“I hate it as much as anybody else hates it going up as high as we have on our products, but we have to do what we have to do. And I don’t know the answer to it,” said Childress.

New and longtime customers are still stopping in.

Even they are starting to notice.

“A little bit higher, but I mean…it is what it is,” said Ted Wiskamp, “we’re just kind of looking around. Getting ready to go over and look at another place and see what we can find over there.”

Many tell me it’s the same wherever they go.

“Prices here, the prices are always good and quality of meat, so I don’t mind paying full price,” said Steven Boles, a Farm Fresh customer stopping into the shop Wednesday.

Childress and his customers say the only thing they know to do is what they’ve been doing the past two years.

“Stock up, I mean naturally people are going to think ahead,” said Wiskamp.

“We adapt,” said Boles.

The price of meat isn’t the only thing causing issues.

Childress says while they battle rising prices they are also struggling to find staff.