FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -Business is booming in Baldwin county. The city of Fairhope has benefitted from more housing.

“It took us many months to get in or for us to even find a place in this area. Just because of how many people desire to be here,” Carmen Wade said.

And from an increase in shops. That includes Provision. The shop opened six years ago and the owner says growth has been good for him.

“As the owner of a consumer facing business, It’s hard to complain about growth. I certainly support people being here. I think it’s really important that the city is smart about the growth. Which I think there’s really some really great efforts in that regard,” Owner William Hanes said.

But not everyone shares that opinion. Business owners that we spoke to off camera say while it’s good for them, they worry that it’s too much, too soon.

Everyone will have an opportunity to express their opinions at a series of meetings Tuesday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the campus of Coastal Alabama Community College.

Feedback will be used to develop what the city is calling a comprehensive land-use plan.

“I think overall, so long as the city maintains its core identity and charm, I think people will be satisfied,” Hanes said.

This is just the first set of meetings on this topic. There will be another set next month. It leads to a public workshop in March.