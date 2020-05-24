Memorial Day Flag Relay in Baldwin honoring, remembering fallen service members

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A tradition ten years running continues Monday to honor the true meaning of Memorial Day, remembering fallen service members.
The Memorial Day Flag Relay begins Monday at 7 a.m. with different groups passing off an American Flag as they make their way down Hwy. 59 from Loxley to Perdido Pass in Orange Beach.
It was founded in 2009 by Rear Admiral Endel Lee, of the Navy Reserve.
"I at least pray when they see this flag and they pass the signs and wonder what it's about, I want them to know that sacrifice that was paid for their freedom for a free weekend to go to the beach and be with family again," Elizabeth York, who organizes the event with her husband Tyler said.
Tyler says last year, they began allowing people to sponsor signs along the route of veterans who either died in the line of duty or who've since passed away. In 2019, they had around a dozen sponsored signs - this year, they have 42.
"Which gave us a sign for every mile of the relay," Tyler said. "And some additional locations.
Following the relay, the group will be meeting at American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores for food and fellowship. For more information on the relay and how to support their cause, visit their Facebook page.
