Mental health court coming to Baldwin County

According to the latest statistics, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported 20 percent of its prison population suffers from some form of mental illness. There will soon be an option for those inmates in Baldwin County to go through a newly formed Mental Health Court. Special funding for the court was announced Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The new court is the result of cooperation between multiple agencies within state and county government. State Representative Matt Simpson took up the challenge and got a Bill passed into law which will provide the ongoing funding needed.

“It is a court cost. It is a ten-dollar court cost on all criminal filings to be collected in Baldwin County,” Simpson explained. “So, it will be in District Court, Circuit Court. There is a ten-dollar court cost increase that will be that funding source.”

Mental Health Court will be modeled after the highly successful Drug Court and Veterans Court. Because many Drug Court candidates may also qualify for Mental Health Court, Judge Scott Taylor will handle both dockets and most court staff are also already in place.

The one problem was having to wait on the funding to flow to get the program started. A one-time grant from the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation Community Development Fund was the solution. One hundred thousand dollars will go a long way in getting non-violent offenders an alternative to traditional court.

“It will be the District Attorney’s Office that will be assessing them initially to see if they meet the criminal criteria for their prosecution issues that they have to be able to participate,” Taylor said. “So educated guess, first few months, I’m estimating we’re probably going to be dealing with to start off with, somewhere between one to two dozen folks.”

At any given time, Sheriff’s officials said more than 100 inmates who suffer from mental illness are housed in the Baldwin County Jail. It’s a scary number and is the reason Sheriff Hoss Mack, District Attorney Bob Wilters, Representative Matt Simpson, and other members of Baldwin County’s elected body made finding a solution a top priority.

“If we can have one person go through this program and be successful as opposed to being incarcerated, it’s a win,” said Major Jimmy Milton with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s an absolute win because my knowledge of working in the corrections facility, I’ve seen way too many people incarcerated in that jail quite honestly shouldn’t be there. This is a step forward in the right direction. It’s the right thing to do.”

AltaPointe is the partnering agency with the court and will play a vital role in evaluations and rehabilitation programs. As to when we might see the first participants in Mental Health Court, Judge Taylor said it could happen as early as a week’s time.