BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Wednesday is the biggest travel day of the year, people from the across the country made stops in Baldwin county to fill up.

We met people from Louisiana, California and Mississippi. All of them made their final preparations before Thanksgiving.

“It’s been pretty chill, but I will say the backroads are still pretty packed. You can definitely tell people are on the road,” Zak Mikel said.

“In the travel time here though, they’re a lot of cars on the road. And I’m looking at these gas pumps and they look full too,” Damon Breland said.

Gas prices have been highly discussed over the past few months along with COVID-19.

This year, people are just glad to be back on the road.

“I definitely think that people are back out and traveling. It seems like everybody is tired of being cooped up. So, for sure 100 percent, everyone is back out and about,” Mikel said.

And with more cars on the road, that means more hazards.

“With some of the traffic that we came through, bumper to bumper. You can’t be in a hurry to get through all of that. Take your time. Get there safe,” Breland said.

“Stay off of your phones. Make sure you travel safe. Don’t speed and please use a bunch of patience. Because everybody is trying to get from point a to point b. But you can’t get there if you’re not alive,” Mikel said.

Sunday will also be a busy travel day on the roadways, so it’s important to be cautious and drive safely.