GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) — The search for a missing man in Baldwin County ended Sunday morning when he was found dead inside his vehicle, according to the Gulf Shores Police Department.
Gulf Shores PD said it was the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office that found 54-year-old Marty Kent dead inside his truck about 3 a.m.
Authorities say Kent left his condo in Gulf Shores Thursday to get dinner but never returned.
“The men and women of the Gulf Shores Police Department wish to extend their sincere sympathy to the family of Marty Kent,” police posted on Facebook.
