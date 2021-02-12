MOUNT VERNON, Ala. --Missing Mount Vernon man Devon Jones has been found, according to his family.

Officials state 27-year-old Valerie Holt of Mount Vernon was injured when the 2007 Toyota Highlander collided head-on with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Devon Jones, 20.

The crash occurred on Coy Smith Highway near Byrd Pitt Road, in the Calcedeaver community.

Officials say Jones left the scene of the crash on foot immediately after the crash.