ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities in Orange Beach on Monday afternoon released the names of the two missing swimmers and the name of the swimmer who was rescued Sunday.
The search for the missing swimmers resumed at about 7 a.m. Monday.
The rescued swimmer from Sunday, who was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, has been identified as Jasmine Brundy, 28, of Chalmette, La.
The two missing swimmers are Ryan Guy, 28, of New Orleans, and Darius Robinson, 22, also of New Orleans.
Search efforts include the following agencies:
- Orange Beach Police Department
- Orange Beach Fire Rescue and Surf Rescue
- ALEA Aviation units
- ALEA Marine Police
- Alabama Marine Resources
- Daphne SAR
- US Coast Guard
