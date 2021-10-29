LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A missing teenager has been found safe, the Loxley Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Maria Kane, 14, had last been seen early Friday morning on County Road 49 south of County Road 64 in Loxley and was reported missing later that day.
