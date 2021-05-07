Mobile Baykeeper is warning swimmers of a sewage spill into Perdido Pass in Baldwin County.
Via social media, the organization said:
After a contractor hit a line in Orange Beach on May 6, approximately 90,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Perdido Pass for two hours before the spill was stopped. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend people don't swim on the beach bordering the pass through Friday.
