ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach Police have identified one of two men involved in a trespassing incident at Perdido Beach Resort.
Authorities say Byron Gregory Busby of Mobile is one of the subjects in the video. They say there are warrants pending for Busby for trespassing and that the investigation is ongoing.
Orange Beach PD they say have not be able to identify the second subject, the person they say jumped the counter and attempted to gain access to the computers.
The crime occurred Sunday morning.
Officials say the hotel has been closed since Hurricane Sally in September.
Cameras caught the pair entering the front lobby and one of the men hops behind the desk and appears to pick up a room key and attempt to access the hotel's computer.
If you can identify the second man, you are asked to contact Orange Beach police.
