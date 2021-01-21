BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Anthony Lacy Couch of Mobile was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Scott Taylor for the offenses of three counts of sodomy 1st, forcible rape 1st, sodomy 2nd, misdemeanor sex abuse, and a felony count of sex abuse. He was sentenced to a total of 446 years in prison for the crimes he committed.
Officials say the sentence is the result of a complaint made by a parent of to two minor female juveniles that came to the Bay Minette Police Department in July of 2017. The complainant had discovered at the time that his two juvenile females had been sexually assaulted by Anthony Couch in early June and July of 2017. Couch was in a dating relationship with the mother of the two female juveniles when these offenses occurred.
After the complaint was made of the sex abuse, Bay Minette Police Department investigators immediately began an investigation. BMPD Investigators arrested Couch on August 18, 2017 for the aforementioned charges. Later a Grand Jury indicted Couch on all listed charges.
Today was a victory for the two young victims in this case. The investigators, prosecutors, and other law enforcement agencies who partnered in assisting with this case all did a great job in bringing justice for the two young victims in this case as well.
