DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is investigating a shooting where a Mobile man was killed.

According to police on Wednesday, March 3 at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to Ashley Gates Apartments for a domestic dispute with shots fired.

They say 32-year-old Jeffrey Vincent, of Mobile, was killed during the burglary of his ex-wife's residence. Police say Vincent was armed with a rifle and fired several shots during the attack.

The apartment was occupied by two adults and a child. According to police, one of the adults was also armed, and Vincent was killed after gaining entry into the apartment. No other injuries were reported.

No criminal charges have been filed. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office for review.