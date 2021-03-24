A story from Daphne is sure to put a smile on your face. A mother and sailor deployed for seven months gave her daughter the surprise of her life when she surprised her at school Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

You have to be a little sneaky to fool a smart 13-year-old so the groundwork for a big surprise had to be laid. Fox 10 News and other media outlets had to stage some things, pretending we were at Daphne Middle School doing a story on COVID in schools. Timarria Bivins fell nicely into our trap. She got comfortable with the cameras in Mr. Yelling’s math class so when her counselor brough her and some friends to the library for some more shots, the trap was set, and she fell right into it.

Still in her Navy uniform, Aviation Boatswain Mate, Katrena Rozier was about to lay eyes on her daughter for the first time in seven months. As Timarria delved into some reading, her mother approached from behind. To say Timarria was surprised when her mother laid her hand on her shoulder is an understatement. Timarria Bivins almost fell over from shock at first when she jumped from her chair, leading to a mother – daughter hug for the ages.

Rozier has been in the Navy for 10 years and this is the third time she’ been deployed. She’s surprised Timarria a school before but not with so much fanfare.

“It did make it different. I just wanted to keep the ritual going,” Rozier said. “I definitely want to thank the staff here for making it possible, especially with COVID going on.”

To really get a look at one another they had to take it outside where they could remove their facemasks and get another hug.

“I was very excited to see her,” Bivins said. “We call every day and it just made my day just to see her in person.”

A lot of people were in on the surprise, including Timarria’s friend, Kalyse Hill who made sure everyone was sitting where they were supposed to.

“I think we all needed it and I almost cried,” Hill said. “I almost cried when I seen it and I just thought it was so sweet.”

Once the formalities were over, it was time for the big question. What would the request for family dinner be?

“It’s not what she makes,” Bivins said. “It’s what a fast-food place makes…Chick-Fil-A.”

What? You don’t wat my food? You want my mac and cheese,” Rozier asked with a bit of surprise herself.

“Oh, yes,” Bivins reassured her mother. “Mac and cheese. My favorite.”

This was only the first surprise stop for Rozier Wednesday. Once she left Daphne Middle School, it was off to see her two other children, ages five and two who she also missed dearly.