Six months after Hurricane Zeta battered the Fairhope Pier, leaving boats at the bottom of the marina, work to fix the docks at the iconic pier is beginning.

Zeta knocked out power and plumbing to several people who live on their boats at the pier.

This week brought the beginning of repairs, as city workers patched up the docks before they’ll take on the bigger repairs.

Woody Goforth, who lives on boat at the pier, said, "Changes in the fact I'm running in about $400 a month in gas to keep electricity on my boat. I gotta take care of me…but we’re not down here beating on the drum complaining about it."

One of the reasons it took the city so long to begin tackling the project is that Zeta wasn't declared a disaster in Baldwin County. That means FEMA isn’t paying for the repairs. Instead, the city is.