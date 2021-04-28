MONTROSE, Ala. --On April 26, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call to a home on Main Street in Montrose for a burglary in progress.

According to the police, the resident reported a man was banging on the door. When he opened the door, the man began hitting him in the head.

Officers arrived to find William Osborne, 54, of Theodore at the residence.

He has been charged with Burglary 1st, Assault 2nd, and Illegal Possession of a Prescription Drug.