MONTROSE, Ala. --On April 26, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call to a home on Main Street in Montrose for a burglary in progress.
According to the police, the resident reported a man was banging on the door. When he opened the door, the man began hitting him in the head.
Officers arrived to find William Osborne, 54, of Theodore at the residence.
He has been charged with Burglary 1st, Assault 2nd, and Illegal Possession of a Prescription Drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.