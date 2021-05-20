Just days after beach visitors in Gulf Shores found packages of cocaine along the shoreline, additional similar packages have been found along the shore in the Fort Morgan area and in Gulf Shores.

And one of those packages just found was wrapped with a picture of the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, who died in 1993.

It was Monday night when some late-night beachgoers in Gulf Shores got a big surprise as mysterious packages began washing up on the shoreline. By midnight that night, police in Gulf Shores said, 30 bundles of cocaine had been recovered. Another package washed up there Tuesday afternoon.

Then on Wednesday the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate after three other packages were found along the Fort Morgan peninsula.

BCSO Capt. Clint Cadenhead told FOX10 News that deputies responded to the 4000 block Highway 180 after someone reported finding a black package on the beach. The package is believed to contain narcotics and was taken into custody, Cadenhead said.

Deputies also responded to the 3000 block of Ponce de Leon Court after someone reported finding a black package on the beach. The outer black packaging was torn, showing a white substance wrapped in a clear plastic material underneath, Cadenhead said. The package was taken into custody.

Cadenhead said deputies responded to 400 block of Privateer Court after someone found a black package on the beach. The caller cut into the package prior to contacting authorities, he said. The package contained a white powder-like substance, and it was taken into custody.

It was one of the packages found along the Fort Morgan shoreline included a picture that appears to be a 1976 mugshot of the late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Also Thursday morning, FOX10 News has learned from the Gulf Shores Police Department that an additional package of cocaine has been found by a beachgoer there and turned in to authorities.