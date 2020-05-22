More expected to visit Baldwin beaches this Memorial Day Weekend than years past

It's Memorial Day weekend, and more people are headed down to the beach this year than before.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism tells us they have seen an 80% occupancy rate the last week, with a projected 90% occupancy this weekend.
This is roughly 30% more people headed here for the long weekend than last year.
GS OB Tourism says this is a pleasant surprise, as projections before showed not many people said they would be traveling before June.
They say another shift in numbers is in when people are booking their trips down to the beach.
They say normally, people book months ahead, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, they are now booking roughly a week to two weeks in advance.
