More first responders getting vaccine in Baldwin County than initially expected

COVID cases are spiking after the holidays in Baldwin County.
But so are the numbers of people now rethinking their decision to not get the vaccine.
Its been several weeks since the first Pfizer COVID vaccine's were put into arms in Baldwin County.
Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency says with time, more first responders are coming around to getting vaccinated.
"I have heard from other agencies that are feeling more comfortable with it, to where they started out with lower numbers willing to get the vaccine, and now they are having higher numbers actually doing it," said Scott Wallace, A Baldwin County EMA officer.
Emergency personnel were one of the first on the list to get the vaccine.
Baldwin EMA says more may be getting the shot thanks to those leading by example.
While others may have just been waiting their turn.
"They don't all want to get it at one time. In case there is some type of reaction or side effect, they don't have all of their staff out on one shift, so all of those are factors in going to get a vaccine like this, especially something thats just rolled out and new," said Wallace.
Regardless of why, health officials are happy with this particular trend.
As they continue to battle an ever rising number of COVID cases in Baldwin County are sitting at more than 14,000 as of Wednesday.
