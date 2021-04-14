With the ground still saturated from weekend storms, more rain is not what is needed in Baldwin County. Public safety officials are concerned about potential flooding and some farmers could face crop damage as a result.

Another round of potentially severe weather made its presence known as thunder rolled across parts of Baldwin County Wednesday afternoon, April 14, 2021. The heavily populated eastern shore and fertile croplands in that part of the county are expected to take the brunt of it.

“The water table has not settled at all,” said Baldwin County EMA director, Zach Hood of the weekend rains. “In fact, you can drive just about anywhere in Baldwin County and see there’s water remaining in some of the ditches.”

Public safety officials do have a lot of concern over roads quickly flooding, causing hazardous driving conditions. Water is the biggest of three concerns with the approaching storm system.

“Water, wind and hail. The greatest of those three is going to be the rain,” Hood said.

EMA officials said some road closures are likely and that drivers should be extremely cautious, not to drive over flooded roadways.

“We’re really concerned about the water. We want people to leave in enough time where they don’t feel tempted or pressured to drive through deep water,” Hood explained.

Farmers find themselves either with grain crops which are nearing harvest or newly planted corn that’s just sprouting. Either way, flooded fields are not something they want to see. Some crop damage would be likely.

“This two to three inches of rain we’re going to get, naturally I wish we’d get an inch and a half,” said Tim Mullek of Mullek Farms. “We need a week of sunshine and we need it quick.”

Mullek has wheat ready to harvest and corn just sprouting. Strong winds could lay his wheat crop down, making it difficult to harvest and his newly sprouted corn is still susceptible to flooding. Mullek said those who haven’t tilled or planted will now have to wait several more days for the soil to dry before equipment can go back in the fields.

“With the forecast, there’s going to be very little done before a week from today,” said Mullek. “You know, when the weather gets good, farmers can get to work and et their business done.”

The best-case scenario for all would be for the rain that’s projected to fall within a short window of time rather than piling up. Meanwhile, EMA officials said they’re staying in close contact with Baldwin County Schools because there’s the potential for some school bus routes to be changed if roads flood.