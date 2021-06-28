SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) -- More than 300,000 people were denied a gun in 2020 in the U.S. because the prospective buyer failed the background check, most likely because they had a felony conviction on their record.

Cory Kucera passed the FBI background check at South’s Outpost on Monday in Spanish Fort. He is now the proud owner of another gun.

“You come in fill out the paperwork, they run all your name, your background check everything and then if you get denied you don’t get, if you get approved you get to take it home,” he said.

In this case, Kucera’s background coming back clean.

However, not everyone is as lucky. Last year, more than 308,000 people failed a background check in the U.S. That is a record number, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Those denials coming amid a surge in gun sales nationwide, nearly 40 million sold in 2020.

“Last year was a record setting year for us,” said Josh South, Owner of South’s Outpost in Spanish Fort.

Selling guns is what they do and their expansive inventory makes that clear. Like any gun store, some would-be buyers who walk in fail the background check.

“We don’t see a lot, we do see a few,” South said. “Last year we probably had more than any other previous year.”

According to data from the FBI, about 42% of the denials in 2020 were because the prospective buyer had a felony conviction. Other reasons a sale could be denied include, addicted to a controlled substance, under indictment or a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

“If you fall into one of those disqualifying categories, for the most part you know it or at least should know it and it wouldn’t be the smartest thing to do is walk into the gun store and try to make a purchase,” South said.

South says based on the current laws he believes the background check does what it is intended to do. Shoppers in his store agree.

“It’s not super easy like people make it out to be you obviously have to fill out, people do their background check and if you have a good background you proceed,” said Hector Becerra.

According to FBI numbers, background checks blocked nearly twice as many gun sales in 2020 as in 2019.