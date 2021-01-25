More vaccinators needed in Baldwin County

Alabama Department of Public Health and Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency have pooled all their resources to double the amount of vaccines per day at the county mass clinic.
The mass vaccination clinic at Daphne Civic Center began putting shots in arms last Tuesday, expecting to vaccinate 300 people.
Due to overwhelming demand, they more than doubled that number to 800 on Thursday.
We're told resources from across ten counties have already been tapped into to make this size of a clinic possible.
Officials say the vaccine isn't the only thing in short supply.
"We do know that we have two limiting factors. One is the number of vaccines, and the other is the number of vaccinators," said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.
Officials are asking for the help of skilled volunteers who are or once were in the medical field to help put more shots in arms.
Baldwin County's Medical Reserve Corps is in need of volunteers trained and licensed to give vaccines.
Even if you can't help right now, Officials say vaccinations are just beginning, and there are plenty of ways to help.
"Maybe you can't do something now. That's okay. We may have things that you can do in the coming months, the next year," said Baldwin EMA Executive Director, Zach Hood.
To register with Baldwin County Medical Reserve Corps, just dial 251-947-1628.
There will be another mass vaccination clinic at Daphne Civic Center Tuesday morning with drive thru registration starting at 6:30.
Vaccines are only available right now to healthcare workers, first responders, and those 75 and older.
