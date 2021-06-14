FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A grieving mother is talking with FOX10 News two days after her son was among two Foley teenagers killed in a single-car crash near Rosinton.

Christina Sexton tells FOX10 News that her son, Paul "Bear" Sexton, 17, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the driver of the car, also 17 years old, was the other victim. That name has not been released by authorities or family members.

ALEA says the crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday and involved a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica that left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

The teens were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Baldwin County 64, one mile west of Rosinton, and the wreck remains under investigation by ALEA.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with Paul Sexton's funeral expenses.