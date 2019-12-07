MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A motorist on Saturday led Spanish Fort police and Baldwin County sheriff's deputies on a chase along the Mobile Bay Causeway before crashing at the Bankhead Tunnel, authorities said.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit began on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County.
Baldwin County Chief Deputy Anthony Lowery told FOX10 News that the chase began with the driver failed to comply with a traffic stop. He said the driver sped along the shoulder at speeds up to 100 mph, weaving around two tractor-trailers.
Law enforcement officers chased the vehicle to Alabama 225 and on to the Causeway.
The driver then ran into the tunnel before officers shot him with a stun gun and apprehended him, Lowery said.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing rescue workers load one man on to an ambulance.
