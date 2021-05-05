Motorists traveling in south Baldwin County Wednesday morning should be wary of flooding as the region experiences heavy rainfall.
Baldwin County Road 12 was closed east of Highway 59 due to flooding.
County officials are watching some other trouble spots as well.
County Road 4 west of 59 is one such trouble spot with water over the roadway in places.
Motorists are advised to be careful traveling on Country Road 49 in the Magnolia Springs area.
Likewise, care should be taken when traveling on Roy Waters Road, also in the Magnolia Springs area.
