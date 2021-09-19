SPANISH FORT Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Fire Rescue Department and the Spanish Fort Fire Department responded to a major fire at Ed's Seafood Shed on the causeway early Sunday morning.
According to Mobile fire officials crews were dispatched to Ed's Seafood Shed around 7 a.m. Sunday. When the fire crews arrived smoke and flames were visible from the building. Officials say the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
