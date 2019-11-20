A Fairhope man is lucky to be alive after his house caught on fire this morning while he was asleep.
Local musician, Hal Floyd says he awoke to a loud banging on his front door. It was two Medstar paramedics who noticed smoke coming from the home as they drove by. Floyd was able to get out of the house before the fire spread to the bedroom. Fairhope Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on Edwards Avenue. Much of the home was destroyed, but most of Floyd’s collection of instruments was saved. Floyd says he’s thankful to be safe and grateful to those who helped.
“I had no idea my house was on fire. The smoke alarm was going off, but I was asleep. It was the banging on the door…bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. Your house is on fire and I opened my eyes and the house was full of smoke," said Floyd
Floyd is staying with relatives for now. Two local music stores have taken in his instruments to dehumidify them and salvage what they can. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
