National Bus Safety Week brings awareness to all in Baldwin County

Bus Drivers: you trust them with your kids every day.

Here in Baldwin County, they don’t take that for granted.

“I look back in that mirror and I see my children, so for me bus safety is the priority,” said BCPSS Bus Driver Margaret Neubert.

Drivers like Neubert don’t take their jobs lightly any time of the year.

This National School Bus Safety Week—they’re hoping you won’t either.

“When people pull out in front of us because they don’t want to be behind the bus, shame on you. They don’t stop for us when we’re picking up our students because they’re on the right side and not the left side. That’s not the law. Its to keep them safe.”

Transportation Officials telling us earlier this year the most dangerous thing about taking the bus to school are other drivers.

Most close calls they say they’ve had have been because of distracted drivers on the road, and those who don’t know the law.

Just a reminder, it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus in most situations in Alabama.

Whether you are behind the stopped bus or on the other side of the highway—if there is no divide you must stop.

The one exception is if the highway is divided—then you are okay to keep traffic moving on the other side.

Thanks to all they do for us—Baldwin County Schools also using this week for Bus Driver Appreciation.

A major priority right now---as bus drivers are few and far between these days—here and across the country.

“They’re on the road early in the mornings, they are taking care of your children, they want to get them to and from school safely, and when we have drivers like Margaret that really care about your children that matters,” said BCPSS Transportation Coordinator Tony Pollard.

Just last week at the Baldwin Public Schools Job Fair—the transportation department’s openings made up at least one third of the school system’s open positions.

For more information on requirements and how to apply click here.