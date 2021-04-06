GULF SHORES, Ala. --Eight of the country’s best beach volleyball teams will pass, set, and hit on Alabama’s white-sand beaches on May7-9, 2021.

With an eight-team bracket, the championship is played in a double-elimination format with teams consisting of five pairs.

Five collegiate courts and five practice courts are set up on the beach.

Plus, there are bleachers and courtside seating.

You can watch as they battle it out in the sand with the winning team being crowned on May 9.

Our gulf coast beaches have been hosting this event since its inaugural tournament in 2016 and will keep doing so through at least 2024.

