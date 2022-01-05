SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) – Lori Hanks and her daughter, Keli, moved from just outside of Boise, Idaho, in September to be closer to family.

Nearly four months later, their furniture and other belongings remain at a warehouse in Southern California.

The delay is an extreme but increasingly common ordeal in a moving industry beset by labor shortages and other problems, according to experts.

For Lori Hanks, 74, the exasperation is hitting desperation levels.

“More than anything, it’s just frustrating,” she told FOX10 News. “And we keep replacing things as we go, saying, ‘Well, OK. I can’t live without this. I can’t get by without that.’”

A walk through the Hanks home might be misleading. But Keli Hanks said all of the furniture is newly purchased. She said she and her mother slept on air mattresses for two months before finally breaking down and buying beds. She said they remain without books, a bookshelf, a bedroom set, 250 DVDs, a washer and dryer, $2,000 in electronics and other furniture. She estimated the monetary value at about $25,000.

But Lori Hanks said it is the irreplaceable items of intangible value – like photo albums and her artwork – that hurt the most.

“We moved here in the summer. All of our winter clothes are packed,” she said. “Obviously, we didn't move here with the intention of living four months without anything. So, our shoes. All of our winter clothes. I’ve got lamps sitting on the floor because I have no bedroom furniture.”

It’s been a convoluted journey. Keli Hanks said it started when the first moving company they hired backed out two days before the move, sending them scrambling to find a replacement.

They found Fort Lauderdale-based Proud American Van Lines, a broker that matches customers with movers. That company referred the work to Revolution Moving Systems in Henderson, Nevada, which picked up the family’s belongings and moved them to a warehouse in Las Vegas.

But when the move still had not been completed by Nov. 29, Proud American directed the company to move the items to a warehouse in Mission Hills in Los Angeles.

Lori Hanks said she has paid a little more than $7,000 of a total bill totaling $10,180.

Companies pledge refunds

Revolution Moving owner Lorenzo Madrigal said he sympathizes with the Hankses and has offered a full refund.

“It’s understandable,” he said. “I would feel the same way. This past year has been very challenging for the industry.”

Madrigal said three of his drivers quit back to back, leaving him with just two employees and no way to complete the move. He said he also had trouble finding another household in the West to move to Alabama, which is necessary because moving a small load by itself in a large truck is not economical.

Madrigal said the family’s frustration is understandable, but he added that least the belongings are safe.

“It is an extreme case,” he said. “But there are more extreme cases (in the industry) that this. … Some people wait even longer, unfortunately. Some stuff gets lost, unfortunately.”

Madrigal said that beyond the refund, there is not anything he can do now because he lost the job. “It’s out of our hands,” he said.

Proud American owner Matthew Pardi told FOX10 News that he agreed to have a moving company he owns, Mmg Moving, take over the job after Proud American failed to deliver. He said he intends to deliver the items at his own expense but added he has only so many trucks, all of which were on the East Coast. Then the holidays caused a delay, he added.

“There’s a driver shortage,” he said. “There’s a truck shortage. There’s a lot of shortages. … I can only do so many pickups with my trucks.”

Still, Pardi said, he was furious when he found out Revolution Moving had not fulfilled its commitment. He said it is the responsibility of the moving company, not the broker.

“Everything was done on the up and up,” he said. “Revolution Moving was a legitimate company. … I booked the job and gave it to a legitimate carrier.”

Lori Hanks said she had not heard about a refund offer from Proud American until Wednesday. She and Madrigal have different accounts of Revolution’s refund offer. He said the clients told him they did not want a refund until they received their belongings. Hanks said she asked for but never received the refund offer in writing and never got confirmation that her belongings were OK.

Getting the run-around

Keli Hanks said she has gotten the run-around from Proud American.

“I started contacting them on the 22nd of September and heard that it would always be the following week, the following week, the following week,” she said.

Later, Hanks added, a new promised delivery date came and went.

“I was told at the beginning of December that it would be here around the 15th, and that never happened,” she said.

Lori and Keli Hanks also said they have had trouble figuring out what to do. Disputes with movers rarely lead to criminal charges, although the U.S. Attorney’s Office last year did prosecute three people accused of failing to deliver belongings to a family that moved from Georgia to Las Vegas. Court records show items from that move ended up in a storage unit in Mobile

Lori Hanks said local law enforcement authorities have said her matter is out of their jurisdiction and that the Florida Attorney General’s Office referred them to federal authorities. She showed FOX10 News the complaint she made with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, but she said that has not gotten a response yet, either.

Moving industry faces many challenges

MoveBuddha, a company that offers consumers information, posted a survey last month showing what a challenging time it is for the moving industry. Ryan Carrigan, moveBuddha’s founder, said it is increasingly common for folks to have to scramble, as Lori and Keli Hanks had to, in order to find a new mover because the original company backed out.

“In terms of last-minute cancellations, which was their first issue, that’s way up,” he said.

The moveBuddha survey of 63 moving companies found that customer complaints about last-minute cancellations are up 250 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 71 percent of moving companies reported delayed deliveries beyond what is typical for peak moving season, and 67 percent report not having enough drivers.

“The running joke in the moving industry is sort of no one wants to really be there,” he said.

Carrigan attributed the labor shortage to a combination of concerns over the future of trucking to competition from employers like Amazon, which is offering $15 an hour to warehouse workers.

“It’s just not an attractive job,” he said. “People think it’s gonna get automated away.”

Another issue, Carrigan said, is “some weird migration patterns” involving California. For decades, the Golden State was a beacon for people relocating from across the country. Now, he said, more people are leaving than moving in.

“So what’s happening there is a lot of trucks are leaving the state, and they’re not really able to get them back to the state because you’re not gonna send an empty truck back, because you’re just gonna lose money,” he said. “So you have to wait for enough money to want to move into California to send that truck back.”

All that adds up to frustration for many people. Still, Carrigan added, four months is extreme.

“That’s really bad,” he said. “That’s unacceptable. I mean, that’s, you know, I don’t think there’s any excuse there.”

Meanwhile, Keli Hanks said, she and her mother are pleading for help from anyone who might be able to go to California to retrieve their belongings and transport them to Alabama.