LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) -- The search is on for a suspect who police say stole several golf carts in Baldwin county.

Those thefts taking place in the Lillian community.

His truck and trailer last seen crossing the Lillian bridge into Florida.

Now people in the area are thinking hard about how they secure their property.

"I have a few things that I had to go lock up just in case. But you can't worry about people just driving through. It's a public road. But I do worry about what I have. I wanted to make sure everything was locked up,” Homeowner Ron Gosnell.

Gosnell lives less than 10 minutes away from where the cart theft happened. He told FOX10 in this area, everybody knows everybody.

Still Gosnell says the best advice is to be proactive.

“We all moved out to this area for a reason. It's a nice place to live. It seems pretty safe, but you want to make sure that you keep everything where it's not easily accessible to the road and where it's not easy to get. Just stuff like that,” Gosnell said.

Once again if you have any information, contact the Baldwin County sheriff’s office.