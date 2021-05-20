GULF SHORES, Ala. --More accessibility is in store for Gulf Shores and Orange Beach beaches.
A new beach wheelchair service is coming.
Chairs will be available for rent in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach beginning May 30, and Sand Helper is accepting bookings for the summer now.
For more information and to make reservations, click here.
