New Elberta High School wing opens to students

A very exciting morning in Elberta, as students fill the halls of the much anticipated new Elberta High School wing for the first time.
The new wing features a brand-new state of the art bandroom, media center, ag classroom with a workshop and welding stations, family and consumer science lab, 3 career tech classrooms, and much more.
The new wing is a major step forward for the entire Elberta community, not just those in the school system.
The Elberta High School feeder pattern began 3 years ago, and Baldwin County Public Schools continue to add on grade levels and new classrooms to host students and teachers, making the brand new wing a point of pride for everyone in the area.
“I know some of those middle school teachers are probably jealous, but they’re building is nice, but this one is, wow. This one is very nice. Its top of the line, and we’re lucky, very lucky,” said Elberta High Math Teacher Tara Cagle.
“This really is amazing. Its great to have a new school. Amazing building, probably one of the best in the county, so I’m excited about it,” said Elberta sophomore, Ben Kozon.
Elberta High School Principal Branton Bailey says he hopes the smooth opening of the wing this morning carries on into the future for the area and school.
The building will host 7-11th graders.
We’re told nearly 500 students are currently enrolled in Elberta Middle and High School.
