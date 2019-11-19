The 'Porch' is a brand new, high tech space in the Daphne Public Library designed with teenagers in mind. In fact, the room is available reserved for teens and students after school, to be used for study and group projects.
New high-tech space opens at Daphne Public Library
Recommended for you
