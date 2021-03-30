BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The new Linholm Road bridge over Eightmile Creek is open to traffic.

This concrete bridge culvert replaced a posted single lane timber bridge open since 1952.

The previous bridge was rated in poor condition.

Completed on January 20, 2021, the new bridge culvert and associated roadway improvements now allow two lane traffic along Linholm Road from CR 64 to CR 87.