BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --The new Linholm Road bridge over Eightmile Creek is open to traffic.
This concrete bridge culvert replaced a posted single lane timber bridge open since 1952.
The previous bridge was rated in poor condition.
Completed on January 20, 2021, the new bridge culvert and associated roadway improvements now allow two lane traffic along Linholm Road from CR 64 to CR 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.