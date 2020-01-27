New movie to be shot in downtown Fairhope

An Amazon Prime movie could soon be filming in downtown Fairhope, but not everyone is excited about it.
A movie production company has been in talks with the City of Fairhope as they hope to film some of the scenes of "Map of Tiny Perfect Things" in the heart of downtown.
The company went before City Council earlier this month, where concerns were raised about the effects filming and shutting down parts of downtown on local businesses and parking.
City Council President Jack Burrell said he asked the company to speak to local businesses in the area before proceeding, and is concerned about the timing of the shoots, set during Mardi Gras season.
"As far as bringing business to the city I think we will see an increase. The trick will be to balance that increase without decreasing it and having a negative impact on the businesses that are here right now," said Burrell.
We're told the company has been going door to door, working with local businesses to schedule shoots outside of business hours, and early in the morning to decrease traffic and parking problems.
City officials say the location manager has been more than willing to make sure the film is a good experience for everyone in the community, and is expected to increase tourism in the area.
The production company is set to revisit the matter at Monday's City Council meeting.
