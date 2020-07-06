ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- Anglers and crew on board the Fleur-de-lis, a 72' Viking out of Grand Isle, Louisiana, owned by Keith and Ginger Myers had quite a weekend resulting in a new Alabama state record for blue marlin.
Ginger Myers caught an 851.9 pound blue marlin making her not only the pending record holder for the state of Alabama but also positions her to have the largest blue marlin caught by a lady angler in the Gulf of Mexico. Her fish is the blue marlin category leader in the 2020 MONGO Offshore Challenge.
The Fleur-de-lis crew consisting of Captain Scooter Porto, Mates Zachary Taylor, and Jake Glass weighed their MONGO blue marlin in at Orange Beach Marina on Sunday night in front of a crowd.
Their fish will be hard to beat but registered MONGO Offshore Challenge teams will have until October 15th to try.
