New state law to bring some changes to Fairhope

As population continues to grow, some jurisdictions may be shrinking in places like Fairhope.

Its all thanks to a new law--sponsored by Baldwin County State Senator Chris Elliott.

It will freeze Fairhope Police’s jurisdiction to city limits.

It also means city ordinances regulating things like noise, signage, red clay, and wetlands will no longer be enforceable outside the 13 square miles of the city’s incorporated area.

The law is aimed at tackling issues here in one of the fastest growing counties in the state…

“You won’t have a pig farm going right next to a multi-million dollar house. So I think zoning is another really important thing about this bill,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

This new law also keeps the city from collecting fees and issuing permits to areas outside of their limits, who are not able to vote for those officials regulating those things.

But some it may also have some potential drawbacks, like higher cost for things like sewer, garbage, and water, and possible slower emergency services response times for some.

“The county is a little slower than the city, I’m pretty sure, but as long as everything’s quiet, everything is good,” said Matt Russell, who lives nearby outside of city limits.

“They participate in our recreation programs, they’re able to use our facilities, so I think its going to force us to make some difficult decisions about who gets to use our services, and coming up with that good annexation plan,” said Mayor Sullivan.

The City of Fairhope is working closely with legal counsel as they unpack the complex and multi-faceted bill.

We’re told most folks won’t see many changes for at least the next six months.

Those who will be affected most are family subdivisions in the buffer area of city limits.

Eliminating buffers may mean as the city expands, certain areas may have to make changes to later meet code.