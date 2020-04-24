DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County late Friday morning issued an update on the April 17 officer-involved shooting investigation in Daphne.
The following is an unedited news release:
On Friday April 17, 2020, police officers with the Daphne Police Department were involved in a shooting in the Daphmont community that resulted in the death of Derick Powe. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to conduct an independent investigation of the actions of the officers involved.
Over the past week our team has interviewed several witnesses and seized and processed key evidence in this case. Based on the information obtained from our investigation, we know that Mr. Powe was armed with a firearm and despite being told to put his gun down, he pointed it toward at least one of the officers. The officers believed that they were in danger and shot Mr. Powe in an act of self-defense. There are currently no findings of wrongdoing or criminal action by the officers involved in the shooting, however this case will be presented to a grand jury for review.
Some of the evidence that was collected by our crime scene unit, with the assistance of the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office, will require further testing and those items will be submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis. Members of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit will continue its impartial investigation of this incident until it is presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This event is a tragedy to Mr. Powe’s family, and the officers involved. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit will remain respectful and responsive to everyone involved.
