ALEA State Troopers are on the scene Tuesday morning of an overturned tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Alabama-Florida line in Baldwin County.
The Alabama Law Enforcment Agency told FOX10 News there are no reported injuries, and traffic is slowly moving past the crash on the median.
Motorists are urged to use U.S. 90 or Baldwin 112 as alternate routes into Florida until the scene is cleared. They are asked to use caution as emergency crews work to clear the roadway.
