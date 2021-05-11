DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Local suppliers and gas station owners on the Alabama coast say there's no need for the area to panic related to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown - which has sent people scrambling to gas stations to fill up.

They tell FOX10 News Mobile and Baldwin Counties don't get their fuel supply from pipelines, instead barges. It's an advantage of living on the coast.

“The Gulf Coast is in a very good position in that we do no rely on pipelines for fuel here," Kevin Spriggs, owner of the Shell in Malbis said. "It’s all by barge and as long as the Coast Guard has the waterways open, we’re gonna have fuel.”

Meanwhile, suppliers have been working overtime making sure gas stations across the Alabama coast stay up and running.

Cougar Oil is making run after run to get its clients the fuel they need.

"Yeah we’ve had no problems, we’ve been able to get fuel at every terminal," Cougar Oil owner, Rex Jones said. "Sometimes we’ll exhaust our daily allocation and then have to go to another terminal but like I said, my guys work hard and I’m fortunate to have the employees I do because now’s the time my guys try to shine.”

As of Tuesday night, at least one gas station on the Eastern Shore had run out of gas, other running out of regular gas. Several tell FOX10 News they were expecting a refill overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.