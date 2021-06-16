MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile man who went on a spree of post office break-ins last year will not have to serve more jail time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Robert Lee Oates pleaded guilty in March to bank fraud and possession of stolen mail.

According to court records, a Spanish Fort police officer on Dec. 23 went to help Oates, whose car was stuck in the mud on the Causeway after he tried to make a U-turn. While searching for his registration in a backpack, multiple pieces of mail fell out. Oates tried to stuff the mail back into the bag, prompting the officer to investigate further.

Police searched the Volkswagen Jetta and found several glass pipes, needles and a small amount of methamphetamine. There also were two separate backpacks with numerous pieces of mail, business checks, identity documents and car titles. The stolen checks amounted to $28,696, according to defendant’s written plea agreement.

The car also had burglary tools, according to the defendant’s written plea document.

Oates confessed on New Year’s Eve that that from November until his arrest, he broke into numerous post office boxes in Mobile and Daphne, using a screwdriver to pry over the locks and steal the mail.

The plea agreement also states Oates used a stolen credit card at Clark’s Exxon on U.S. 98 in Daphne to buy gas and cigarettes. He used a Capital One card nine times; the loss amounted to $486, according to the plea agreement.

Oates, 43, pleaded guilty in 2013 to theft related to embezzlement from a Circle K store on Knollwood Drive where he was a manager. A judge imposed a three-year suspended sentence, placed him on probation for two years and ordered him to pay more $5,920.