GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - In the first full day since Alabama beaches reopened, surf and rescue teams in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach say the hundreds of beachgoers who hit the sand Friday, maintained a safe distance.
The effort to reopen Alabama during the coronavirus pandemic under Governor Kay Ivey's 'safer at home' order has begun taking shape in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, especially since the beaches have reopened. Restaurants, condos and hotels are seeing increased traffic as the beach towns host visitors from across the South.
Alabama beaches opened Thursday at 5 p.m., though lifeguards are requiring people to stay six feet apart and no more than ten to a group.
"It was great, I thought it would be more crowded than it was but it was beautiful," one beachgoer said. "Everyone kept their distance."
"We started looking and said, hey, we've got to keep six feet and started trying to find a spot to stay away from everybody," another said.
FOX10 News reached out to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Surf/Rescue teams, who tell us they didn't experience any issues with social distancing. Lifeguards and police have regularly been patrolling the beaches to make sure people are obeying the rules, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
