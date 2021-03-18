BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A school bus loaded with students was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Bay Minette Thursday afternoon.

Police said no one on the bus was injured.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Bay Minette Police Department said traffic in the area will be busier during the spring break season. It is asking drivers to take caution when traveling near school buses.