BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) –Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, ALEA Troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash in northern Baldwin county.
Jamie Tyrell Barnes, 23, of Stockton was traveling north on Baldwin County 21 near Ridge Road in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, overturned and struck an embankment, ALEA said.
Investigators said Barnes, who was not using a seatbelt, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A female passenger and a male infant were transported from the scene in stable condition.
Troopers continue to investigate.
