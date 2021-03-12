BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) – On Friday, March 19, North Baldwin Infirmary, in partnership with the City of Bay Minette, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Coastal Alabama Community College, will provide 1,500 first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Coastal Alabama Community College campus in Bay Minette.

“We are excited to partner with the City of Bay Minette, Baldwin County EMA, ADPH and Coastal Alabama Community College to provide 3,000 total vaccines in North Baldwin County,” said Ben Hansert, North Baldwin Infirmary President. “North Baldwin Infirmary is proud to have served our community throughout the pandemic and to expand our vaccine offering in our North Baldwin County community.”

The drive-through vaccination event will take place at Coastal Alabama Community College, located at 1900 US-31 in Bay Minette, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on March 19.

• Second dose vaccines will be given on Friday, April 9 for those who attend on March 19 for the first dose.

• With the assistance of nursing and allied health students and instructors at Coastal Alabama Community College, vaccines will be administered to 1,500 participants who qualify within the ADPH guidelines on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• Beginning Monday, March 15, participants may call 1-800-381-3722 for more information.

To date, Infirmary Health has provided more than 40,000 vaccines to the communities in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. This drive-through clinic will the first in the North Baldwin County area.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines or talk with your doctor.

To determine if you qualify for the vaccine, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.