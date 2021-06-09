FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) – The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday pulled a drowning vacationer from northern Alabama out of the Gulf of Mexico, but he did not survive, officials said.

The victim is identified as 63-year-old James Campbell of Athens.

Capt. Clint Cadenhead, of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, said a fire-rescue crew responded to a call for a distressed swimmer near Buchanan Court East, near the Tacky Jack’s restaurant.

“They were able to get him out of the water,” he said. “They were doing CPR on him.”

Cadenhead said Campbell was not conscious as rescue workers took him to a local emergency room.

In addition to the man, Cadenhead said, rescue workers helped other swimmers out of the water, but none of them was injured.

The rescue comes three days after Baldwin County sheriff’s Deputy Bill Smith died while rescuing a man farther down Fort Morgan.