MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who struck a parked truck and then fled the scene has been identified as an off-duty Baldwin County School Resource Officer.
Officials say 38-year-old Lisa Bedgood was arrested after the incident which happened Saturday, January 23 at approximately 9:29 p.m. at the 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive West.
They say the complainant followed the vehicle to the listed location and waited for police. Officers arrived and the witnesses identified the driver of the vehicle. Officers investigated and determined that the driver appeared to be under the influence. Field sobriety test were given and Bedgood was taken into custody.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Bedgood's employment and said she has been with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for over five years and was assigned as a School Resource Officer.
They confirmed that she has been placed on administrative leave and will remain off-duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation.
Subsequent to the arrest, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has opened a formal internal investigation that will be carried out by deputies assigned to the Professional Standards Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.