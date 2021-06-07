DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a Daphne Police officer shot a man near I-10 and Highway 98 Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Alligator Alley boardwalk around 3 p.m. after getting a report of an armed person. The sheriff's office said a Daphne police officer shot the man after making contact with him.
Video taken after the shooting shows the wounded man on the ground in a grassy area just south of the scenic overlook. He was flown to a hospital for treatment and was awake and alert when he arrived, the sheriff's office said.
No other details have been released.
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the shooting.
Investigators are still on the scene and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
